Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Monday, April 12, Connecticut residents will be able to apply for FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program. It helps families cover burial and funeral expenses for COVID-related deaths up to $9,000.

To be eligible, the death must have occurred after Jan. 20, 2020, and it must be a COVID-related death with the cause shown on the death certificate.

If you’re interested in applying for assistance, the process will start over the phone at 1-844-684-6333.