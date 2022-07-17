GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — At least two people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana.

Both law enforcement officials and witnesses on the scene confirm at least two people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

The mall had a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Sunday evening.

Greenwood is a city of more than 50,000 residents just south of Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.