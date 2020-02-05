Two people in custody after car chase ends on Kansas City Chiefs parade route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTNH) — A car chase interrupted preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday morning. A driver and passenger are in custody.

Police say the police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd, according to WDAF.

The incident happened at 20th and Perishing around 8:20 Wednesday morning.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

The parade is expected to step off at 11:30 a.m.

The Chiefs stunned the San Francisco 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday 31-20.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.