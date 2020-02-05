Breaking News
At least one in custody after car chase ends on Kansas City Chiefs parade route

Two people in custody after car chase ends on Kansas City Chiefs parade route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTNH) — A car chase interrupted preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday morning. A driver and passenger are in custody.

Police say the police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd, according to WDAF.

The incident happened at 20th and Perishing around 8:20 Wednesday morning.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

The parade is expected to step off at 11:30 a.m.

The Chiefs stunned the San Francisco 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday 31-20.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

