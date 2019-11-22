Autistic Rhode Island man opens coffee shop, forges his own path as business owner

RHODE ISLAND (WTNH) — A young Rhode Island man with autism now owns a coffee shop.
Michael Coyne struggled to find a job, so he took business classes and opened his own business less than two weeks ago.
The shop has quickly become a haven for families of people with disabilities.
“We’ve had parents come in with tears in their eyes with hope that their young people will eventually be accepted into the community”– Sheila Coyne, Michael’s mother
“I actually enjoy it a lot. I thought I would hate it, but I enjoy it.”– Michael Coyne
Coyne says he wants to hire others with special needs to show that people with disabilities are hard workers, too.