Autopsy results reveal Colchester family members found dead in Florida home sustained stab wounds

CELEBRATION, FL (WTNH) — Autopsy results released Thursday reveal that members of the Todt family found murdered in their Florida home were found with stab wounds.

RELATED: Todt family killings: Former Colchester man saw his mother’s attempted murder 40 years before confessing to killing his own wife, kids

On January 13th, police found the Todt family – mother, three children, and family dog – dead in their family home in Celebration, Florida.

The former Colchester, Connecticut family had recently moved down to Celebration. Records show the family was being evicted from the home.

The autopsy results released Thursday reveal that mother, Megan Todt (42), and sons, Aleksander (13) and Tyler (11), were found with stab wounds in their abdomens. Officials did not reveal the injuries sustained by the Todt’s youngest child, Zoe (4).

Officials have the family’s cause of death listed as pending.

The father, Anthony Todt, has been arrested and charged with the premeditated murder of his family and family dog.

