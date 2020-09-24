Biden leads Trump in Quinnipiac national poll 52 – 42

(WTNH0 — Some new insight on the race for president – Quinnipiac University has released its latest presidential national poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 52 percent to 42 percent among likely voters. That remains unchanged from the September 2 national poll.

Meanwhile, President Trump has a 42 percent approval rating in his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than half of voters do not think the president been telling the truth about the coronavirus to the American people.