(The Hill) — President Biden on Friday chimed in on former President Trump’s mug shot, saying his top political rival is a “handsome guy” after he was booked in Fulton County, Ga.

When asked about the mug shot, Biden told reporters, “I did see it on television. Handsome guy.”

Trump on Thursday evening surrendered to Georgia authorities after being charged on 13 counts related to seeking to overturn the state’s 2020 election. He took a mug shot, making him the first former president in history to do so.

“They insisted on a mug shot, and I agreed to do that,” Trump told Fox Digital after the fact. “This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mug shot.”

Earlier this week, Trump was interviewed by former Fox host Tucker Carlson, which aired at the same time as the first Republican primary debate. Biden told reporters Friday he “didn’t have an interest or inclination” to watch the interview.

The president also bashed the GOP debate, arguing that the candidates vying to challenge him for the White House didn’t talk about issues.

“I don’t remember them speaking to any of the issues,” Biden said. “There was a lot of talk.”

“But what are they going to do to deal with economic growth? What are they going to do to deal with the notion that maintaining the job pace that we have now? What are they going to do to deal with education?” he asked.

Biden spoke to reporters while on vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nev. The president was leaving a Pilates studio with his family, including his daughter Ashley Biden.