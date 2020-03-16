Closings
‘Bigger than any one of us’: Biden, Sanders take on pandemic

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought at Sunday’s Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic. They united in their criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverged in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis.

Biden appeared determined to keep his focus on the general election. He committed for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. After Biden’s announcement, Sanders said he would “in all likelihood” do the same.

