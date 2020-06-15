Black Lives Matter mural in Vermont vandalized with mud, oil

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front of Vermont’s statehouse.

Hundreds gathered in Montpelier on Saturday to paint the mural, which said “Black Lives Matter” in yellow letters. But Montpelier police say the painting was smeared with mud, dirt and oil early on Sunday, and graffiti was sprayed on the sidewalk nearby.

A photo released by police shows graffiti with messages including “$400 million gone” and “Put it back call Trump.” A statement from police says the graffiti “referenced government spending” but did not appear to be directed at the mural.

Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, who was among those who helped with the painting, condemned the vandalism.