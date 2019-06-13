‘Blue Water’ Veterans bill heads to President’s desk

The US senate passed legislation extending healthcare to thousands of Navy veterans who were exposed to agent orange during the Vietnam War.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal has championed this bill.

Millions were exposed to the herbicide during that war after the US sprayed the chemical to remove jungle foliage.

The bill now heads to the President’s desk.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.