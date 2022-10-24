WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 7,000 pounds of Italian pork sausage is being recalled over concerns that some products may contain “thin blue rubber,” according to health officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Friday, recalling around 7,560 pounds of the Bob Evans Farms Food, Inc. products.

According to the USDA, the recall affects the following items, shipped to retail locations across the country:

1-pound chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage,” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The raw Italian pork sausage products were made on Sept. 8, 2022, and will have the establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials say the issue was discovered after receiving consumer complaints reporting the “thin blue rubber” in the sausage.

According to the FSIS, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone eating the products. Customers who have the items in their refrigerators or freezers are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For questions or concerns, health officials can be reached by calling the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or by sending an email here.