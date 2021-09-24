Border Patrol suspends using agents on horseback amid outrage

(WTNH)– Homeland Security officials say horse patrols at the border are now being suspended.

Images that have been shared across social media show U.S. border patrol agents on horseback aggressively stopping migrants from crossing. This has sparked major outrage across the country.

Some critics are calling this “offensively harsh treatment.”

The Connecticut state missionary baptist convention is now calling on the state’s federal delegation to support the migrants seeking safety and shelter.

“Let’s begin to have a conversation on how we fix it and how we fix people are coming into America,” said Rev. Boise Kimber at First Calvary Baptist Church.

The Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. has flown more than 14 hundred migrants back to Haiti since last Sunday. 32 hundred are in custody in the U.S., being processed.

About five thousand remain under the international bridge in Del Rio Texas, seeking asylum.



