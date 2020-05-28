Boston Marathon canceled over coronavirus concerns, to be held virtually

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

(WTNH) — According to the Associated Press, the 2020 Boston Marathon has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was initially postponed from April to September 14th amid health concerns. This will be the first time in its 124 year history it has been canceled.

The announcement was made after the city’s Mayor Martin Walsh canceled the marathon “as a mass participation road running event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It will be held virtually this year, the marathon association says. They will be “bringing Boston to the world with a week of virtual activities” throughout the second week of September.

For more information: https://www.baa.org/124th-boston-marathon-be-held-virtually