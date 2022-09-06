NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTNH) — Broadway Week will make its grand return this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.

Broadway Week promotes “two-for-one” tickets, which are available for some of the most famous musicals and plays the big city has. And while the name suggests otherwise, Broadway Week is not a week-long activity.

It actually lasts for most of September!

This year, Broadway Week will run from Sept. 6 to 25, and 21 shows will be taking part in the experience. Those shows are as follows:

  1. 1776
  2. Aladdin
  3. A Strange Loop
  4. Beetlejuice
  5. The Book of Mormon
  6. Chicago
  7. Come From Away
  8. Cost of Living
  9. Death of a Salesman
  10. Funny Girl
  11. Hadestown
  12. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  13. Into the Woods
  14. The Kite Runner
  15. The Lion King
  16. MJ: The Musical
  17. Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  18. The Phantom of the Opera
  19. The Piano Lesson
  20. Six
  21. Wicked

To learn more about Broadway Week and buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.