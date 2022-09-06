NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTNH) — Broadway Week will make its grand return this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.
Broadway Week promotes “two-for-one” tickets, which are available for some of the most famous musicals and plays the big city has. And while the name suggests otherwise, Broadway Week is not a week-long activity.
It actually lasts for most of September!
This year, Broadway Week will run from Sept. 6 to 25, and 21 shows will be taking part in the experience. Those shows are as follows:
- 1776
- Aladdin
- A Strange Loop
- Beetlejuice
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago
- Come From Away
- Cost of Living
- Death of a Salesman
- Funny Girl
- Hadestown
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Into the Woods
- The Kite Runner
- The Lion King
- MJ: The Musical
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Piano Lesson
- Six
- Wicked
To learn more about Broadway Week and buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.