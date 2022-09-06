NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTNH) — Broadway Week will make its grand return this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.

Broadway Week promotes “two-for-one” tickets, which are available for some of the most famous musicals and plays the big city has. And while the name suggests otherwise, Broadway Week is not a week-long activity.

It actually lasts for most of September!

This year, Broadway Week will run from Sept. 6 to 25, and 21 shows will be taking part in the experience. Those shows are as follows:

1776 Aladdin A Strange Loop Beetlejuice The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Cost of Living Death of a Salesman Funny Girl Hadestown Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Into the Woods The Kite Runner The Lion King MJ: The Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical The Phantom of the Opera The Piano Lesson Six Wicked

To learn more about Broadway Week and buy tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.