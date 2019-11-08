Buffalo Wild Wings employee dead, at least 10 in hospital after chemical incident in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Buffalo Wild Wings employee is dead, and at least 10 others are in the hospital after being exposed to a strong cleaning agent at the chain’s Burlington location Thursday night.

Interim chief of the Burlington Fire Department, Michael Patterson, described the situation as “a serious hazardous material incident”, located at 15 South Avenue.

The initial report was for a chemical reaction in the kitchen area around 5:36 p.m. Upon arrival, Burlington firefighters found the employee suffering from nausea after breathing in the unidentified chemical. He was rushed to Lahey Hospital in serious condition where he later died.

The Buffalo Wild Wings was evacuated, and a Tier 1 hazmat team was called. Chief Patterson said there is no active threat to public safety.

Nine people checked themselves in at Lahey Hospital and a 10th person self-checked into a Lowell-area hospital as a result of the incident. Anyone who was in the restaurant at the time and believes they may be affected by the incident is urged to seek medical treatment immediately.

The sports-bar will be closed for the night while the investigation continues, and crews work to make sure the building is safe.