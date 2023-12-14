NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A bull was spotted running on train tracks near Newark Penn Station, causing delays to New York Penn Station Thursday afternoon, according to NJ TRANSIT.

NJ TRANSIT posted a photo of the bull to its X account at 11 a.m. and warned of delays of up to 45 minutes. Normal service has since resumed.

“NJ TRANSIT rail service is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already en route between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York, following earlier police activity near Newark Penn Station,” the agency said.

Police responded to Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street on a call that a bull was loose behind a building around 10:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Video recorded by commuters at Newark Penn Station shows the bull trotting down the tracks.

Members of the Newark Police Emergency Services Unit helped the Port Authority Police Department contain the bull inside a fenced lot. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The bull will be retrieved and safeguarded by a local animal sanctuary, according to the Newark public safety director.

A representative from Skylands Animal Sanctuary told PIX11 News the bull was tranquilized and they were en route to pick up the animal from authorities.

PATH service between Newark and the World Trade Center was briefly suspended but has since resumed with delays. Amtrak service was also briefly impacted but has since been restored.