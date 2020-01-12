Burglar in Georgia calls 911 after he got stuck under tower of tires he was attempting to steal

CARTERSVILLE, GA (WTNH) — A burglar in Georgia ended up in a jam he couldn’t get himself out of, so he called for help.

Police say the thief broke into the rear of the tire shop on Friday. When he got into the shop, a towering rack of tires fell onto him and trapped him inside the store.

He called 911 for help.

“[The responding officer] observed the suspect underneath the tires yelling for help. The officer was eventually able to make entry into that business and get the tires off him and get him out..” – Captain Michael Bettikofer, Cartersville Police Department

The thief wasn’t injured, but he’s now facing criminal trespass charges.