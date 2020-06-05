Breaking News
Unemployment dips to 13.3% as US added 2.5 million jobs in May as impact from virus eases

 

California mayor resigns over email about police killings

National

by: Associated Press

TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of a Southern California city has resigned over an email that stated he didn’t “believe there’s ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer” locally.

Temecula Mayor James Stewart stepped down late Thursday. He has said he never meant to put in the word ‘good’ in his Tuesday voice text and doesn’t know how it was added. Stewart had said he wanted to say that he didn’t believe Riverside County sheriff’s deputies, who also patrol Temecula, had ever killed a person of color.

However, there were demonstrations after the 1998 shooting of a black woman, Tyisha Miller, by Riverside police.

