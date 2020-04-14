California will release plan about lifting virus constraints

A Santa Monica Police officer asks a parked vehicle to drive off from the closed park and parking lot on Ocean Ave., in Santa Monica, Calif., Monday, April 13, 2020. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will announce a detailed plan on Tuesday for lifting coronavirus restrictions, a decision he says will be made without “political pressure” in an apparent message to President Donald Trump declaring himself the ultimate decision-maker of when states can reopen. Newsom provided few details of his plan on Monday, saying it would be an “incremental release of the stay-at-home orders,” a decision made in coordination with the governors of Washington and Oregon that will use “science to guide our decision-making and not political pressure.” (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will announce on Tuesday a detailed plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom said the decision will be made without “political pressure.” It was an apparent reference to President Donald Trump, who has declared himself the ultimate decision-maker for when states can reopen.

Newsom stressed the state’s continued partnership with the federal government. But he said he is working with governors in Washington and Oregon on a plan to gradually lift the stay-at-home orders that have closed schools and nonessential businesses for more than a month. California has more than 24,000 cases of the virus and nearly 750 deaths but hospitalizations have stabilized recently.