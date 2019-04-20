Canadian man's trial for kidnapping son in 1987 postponed

(WTNH) - The trial for a Canadian man who was found in Connecticut with his abducted toddler son has been postponed.

Allan Mann Jr's lawyer asked to delay the late April trial until late may to negotiate a plea deal; that's according to our partners at the Hartford Courant (bit.ly/2Zq9GI8).

Police say Mann kidnapped his son in 1987 during a court-ordered visit in Toronto.

Authorities said Jermaine Mann, the son, was unaware that he had been abducted and had been told his mother, Lyneth Mann-Lewis, had died shortly after giving birth, the Courant reported. Jermaine Mann is a state employee working at the Department of Labor.

Mann Jr was arrested in Vernon last year.

