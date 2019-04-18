Carl's Jr. in Denver testing out CBD infused burger on 4/20

DENVER, Colo. (WTNH) - Burger chain Carl's Jr. is testing out a burger laced with a chemical related to pot.

On Saturday April 20, Carl's Jr. will be selling the "CheeseBurger Delight" burger at one location in Denver.

The sauce will contain CBD, a hemp derivative that does not get you high.

Carl's says its not a stunt, they are deciding if a CBD burger belongs on its permanent menu.

CBD is known for soothing anxiety and improving sleep.

Carls says don't expect any of the health benefits from its CBD burger.