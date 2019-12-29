CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV sliding on snow narrowly misses driver pulled over on highway in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AK (WTNH) — Another reminder to pull over any time there’s an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, no matter where you are.

A police officer in Anchorage was helping a tow truck driver who got stuck on the road.

According to police, the driver was just examining the vehicle he was towing and his rig before leaving.

That’s when a SUV driving fast in the opposite direction on the highway slid out and narrowly clipped that truck driver. It was all caught on the officer’s dash cam.

There were no injuries.