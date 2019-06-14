Charges dropped for 8 people in the Flint water scandal

FILE – In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Prosecutors dropped all criminal charges Thursday, June 13, 2019, against eight people in the Flint water scandal and pledged to start the investigation from scratch. The defendants include Michigan’s former health director, Nick Lyon, who […]

Fifteen people were charged in an investigation of how Flint’s water became contaminated with lead in 2014-15 and a related outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Seven people pleaded no contest earlier to misdemeanors in deals that will leave them without a criminal record. Charges were dropped against the other eight Thursday when prosecutors announced they were restarting the investigation.

The eight and the charges they faced: