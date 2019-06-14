Breaking News
East Windsor officials respond to fire near used car lot
Charges dropped for 8 people in the Flint water scandal

National

by: ABC News

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Prosecutors dropped all criminal charges Thursday, June 13, 2019, against eight people in the Flint water scandal and pledged to start the investigation from scratch. The defendants include Michigan’s former health director, Nick Lyon, who […]

Fifteen people were charged in an investigation of how Flint’s water became contaminated with lead in 2014-15 and a related outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Seven people pleaded no contest earlier to misdemeanors in deals that will leave them without a criminal record. Charges were dropped against the other eight Thursday when prosecutors announced they were restarting the investigation.

The eight and the charges they faced:

  • Nick Lyon, former director of the state health department. Involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office.
  • Dr. Eden Wells, former Michigan chief medical executive. Involuntary manslaughter, obstructing justice, lying, misconduct in office.
  • Nancy Peeler and Robert Scott of the state health department. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.
  • Patrick Cook of the Department of Environmental Quality. Misconduct in office, conspiracy.
  • Gerald Ambrose, former Flint emergency manager. Conspiracy, misconduct in office, false pretenses.
  • Darnell Earley, former Flint emergency manager. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, misconduct in office.
  • Howard Croft, former director of Flint public works. Involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy.

