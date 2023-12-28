(The Hill) — Famed singer and actress Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged substance abuse and mental health struggles as grounds for assuming control of his estate.

According to court documents obtained by media outlets including People, Page Six, and USAToday, the “Goddess of Pop” claims that Allman, her youngest child, is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources,” adding that a conservator is “urgently needed … to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury.”

Cher argues in the documents that she should act as sole conservator, claiming that it would not be in her son’s best interests for his estranged wife, Marieangela King, to take on the role. The filing, first reported by The Blast, states that King and Allman, who entered divorce proceedings in 2021, had a “tumultuous relationship” marked by a “cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

According to USA Today, the singer’s attorneys claim that if King, 36, otherwise known as Queenie, were to become Allman’s conservator, it would “result in the immediate loss or dissipation of Elijah’s assets for self-destructive purposes.”

While Page Six reports that Allman, 47, is entitled to receive “regular distributions from a trust established by his father,” the late musician Gregg Allman, the documents stress the Grammy-winning singer is concerned that her son will spend these funds on drugs, depleting him of his assets and ultimately endangering his life.

The filing follows recent allegations made by King in divorce documents that Cher staged an intervention in response to her son’s addiction and mental health issues and hired four men to kidnap Allman from a New York hotel room.

The singer adamantly denied the allegations, speaking out in an interview with People in October.

Per reports from People, a hearing for a temporary order is scheduled for Jan. 5. The hearing on a permanent order is set to take place on March 6.