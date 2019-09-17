Clothing company under fire after designing bullet-holed clothes with school names on them

(WTNH) — A clothing designer is taking a lot of heat for producing a line of bullet ridden sweatshirts, including ones that say “Sandy Hook” on them.

The designer named “Bstroy” debuted the collection in a series of images on Instagram.

There are others that say “Virginia Tech” “Columbine” and “Stoneman Douglas”.

Hundreds have commented, calling the clothes “Absolutely disgusting”, “Repulsive” and “Revolting”.

Some defended the designer, saying current gun control discussions aren’t working, so you gotta turn up the heat.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.