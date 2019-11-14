CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

National

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with the latest winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Garth Brooks
  • Eric Church
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

Single of the Year

WINNER: “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

Album of the Year

  • Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
    Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
  • Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
    Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
  • Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
    Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
  • Desperate Man – Eric Church
    Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
  • GIRL – Maren Morris
    Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

PHOTOS: Dolly, Reba, and Carrie through the years at the CMA Awards

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Ashley McBryde

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss