Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

Boston City Councillor Tito Jackson, left in suit, leads some 200 people in the ice bucket challenge at Boston’s Copley Square, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014 to raise funds and awareness for ALS.The idea is easy: Take a bucket of ice water, dump it over your head, video it and post it on social media. Then challenge your friends, strangers, even celebrities to do the same within 24 hours or pay up for charity. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge has died at the age of 37.

The organization announced that Pat Quinn died Sunday.

In 2014, Quinn started the Challenge with Former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, who died from ALS in 2019.

Quinn helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Quinn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013. The organization said that in 2014, he helped popularize the Ice Bucket Challenge, where participants were dared to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over their head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation.

Thousands participated and videos received millions of views.