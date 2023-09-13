(WXIN) – Coca-Cola is giving you the chance to taste the future.

The company used artificial intelligence and human insights to come up with its new limited-edition Coca-Cola Y3000 flavor, saying it was “created to show us an optimistic vision of what’s to come.”

Coke invited fans to imagine what the future would taste like, and an AI-powered process helped synthesize the taste. The drink is available for a limited time in regular and zero-sugar varieties.

“Taste the Future – enjoy a Coca-Cola flavor from the year 3000,” reads the description on the company’s website.

“We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like—and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?” said Oana Vlad, senior director, global strategy, adding that the company “intentionally brought human intelligence and AI together for an uplifting expression of what Coca‑Cola believes tomorrow will bring.”

While the company didn’t provide a description of the actual flavor, that’s no surprise. Recent limited-edition flavors from Coke also defy easy description, such as Starlight, Move, Byte and Dreamworld.

“The role of every drop is to leverage the latest, most advanced technologies and cultural trends to create novel experiences,” Vlad said.