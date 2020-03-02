College recruiter fired after arranging students by skin color, ‘nappiest hair’ in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WTNH) — A college recruiter for the Oklahoma Christian University has been fired from his job after a controversial visit to a prestigious high school.

The recruiter allegedly told students that they were going to “play a little game,” then asked them to line up based on the color of their skin complexion and by who had “the nappiest hair,” this according to students and teachers who were in the room.

The situation left some so uncomfortable they left in tears.

Students told media in Oklahoma, the recruiter said: “let’s play a little game…let’s see who could line up the fastest…ok everyone now, line up from darkest to whitest skin complexion.”

Another student reported that the recruiter also told the students to “line up nappiest hair in the back and straightest hair in the front.”

It’s still unclear why the college recruiter was even doing something like this. Again, he was fired. The university will be sending people to the high school Monday to apologize in person.