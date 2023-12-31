DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado woman accused of killing two of her children was arrested in the United Kingdom on Saturday, according to police.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, is suspected of killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs.

On Dec. 19, police said they responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. and found the the bodies of the two deceased children.

Officers also located Singler and her 11-year-old daughter at the scene. They were both injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin.

Singler’s injuries were minor. The 11-year-old girl was hospitalized for a few days and then released. She is recovering well physically in Colorado Springs. Cronin said he could not release details about how the children or Singler were injured.

Police said the initial report of a burglary was unfounded.

Singler was initially cooperative with police investigating the homicides and alleged burglary. She went missing after the probe, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“In the initial stages of the investigation, we were treating her as a victim of a burglary,” Cronin told the Associated Press.

On Dec. 26, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on multiple charges, including multiple counts of first degree murder, child abuse and assault.

The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings. Court hearings had been scheduled for next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.