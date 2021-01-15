Connecticut Federal Delegation will attend presidential inauguration under intense security

Conn. (WTNH) — Less than a week away from the presidential inauguration and preparations are in place. The ceremony marks the peaceful transfer of power. But this year, the backdrop invokes anything but peace.

All seven members of Connecticut’s Federal Delegation say they will be at the inauguration. The group says it’s important to show unity in this historic moment.

First District Congressman John Larson tells me he is saddened by the shear amount of armed military in place. “To see it turned into an armed camp fences all around the perimeter and more than 20,000 National Guard there.”

But Larson says intelligence coming in requires the nation to be on high alert. In recent days, law enforcement has beefed up security around federal lawmakers.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, “I could have never imagined a moment like this one in Washington or our nation.”

Blumenthal adds the insurgents went way over the top when “threatening to take hostage the Vice president and Speaker of the house that is a toxic poisonous mix.”

Senator Chris Murphy says the violence makes you think. “I will tell you I think all of us have taken steps to increase at least for the time being – the personal protection we have.”

100 of Connecticut’s National Guard are now fortifying the nation’s Capitol.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is saddened at what all of this means for the future of public access. “Our Capitol the hallmark has been accessablity to the public access to the U.S. Capitol there’s no plexiglass.”

Each member of the delegation is allowed one guest. There are no tickets.

Congressman Jim Himes describes the preparations. “One guest each so you’re probably talking fewer than 200 people around the President or somewhat set back or arguably down one level of the balcony.”

All to say it’s crucial to stand up to those who threaten Democracy.

Congressman Larson says ultimately fear can’t dictate the moment. “It’s incumbent for our elected officials to show up and do their jobs and take part in the inauguration.”

Sources tell News 8 everyone in attendance will be COVID tested by the Congressional Attending Physician and his team.