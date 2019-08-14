Connecticut joins multi-state lawsuit against EPA’s new coal rules

FILE – In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A coalition of 22 Democratic-led states has sued the Trump administration over its decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, says the new rule violates the federal Clean Air Act because it does not meaningfully replace power plants’ greenhouse gas emissions. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

(WTNH) — Connecticut is among 22 states suing the Trump Administration over new coal rules.

In June, the EPA eliminated the agency’s “Clean Power Plan” and restrictions on coal-powered plants.

The lawsuit says that violates the federal Clean Air Act because it does not meaningfully replace power plant’ greenhouse gas emissions.

State Attorney General William Tong said the rollback will prolong the nation’s reliance on coal while obstructing progress on clean energy generation.

