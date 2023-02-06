HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A decision by a federal appeals court has sparked outrage in Connecticut.

The new ruling will now allow people with domestic violence restraining orders the right to own guns.

Legislation in Connecticut already exists to prevent those with restraining orders from owning guns. However, a rally is expected to be held on Monday, which will protest the new national ruling.

Federal appeals courts made that decision on Thursday. Following the news, the government now cannot stop people who have domestic violence-related restraining orders from owning firearms.

In response, Attorney General William Tong will lead a rally in Hartford on Monday. Victims and advocates against domestic violence or gun violence, as well as law enforcement and state lawmakers, are expected to attend.

Prior to this decision, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal sponsored a 2021 bill that would have expanded the scope of temporary restraining orders.

“The law should provide safety for a woman even when that protective order is temporary and right now it fails to do so because of that loophole,” said Blumenthal.