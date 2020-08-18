Connecticut to join multistate lawsuit against Trump Administration over USPS operational changes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday that Connecticut will be part of a multi-state coalition filing a federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service.

The lawsuit seeks “to block the unlawful cuts and operational changes at the Postal Service,” according to Attorney General Tong.

AG Tong says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s new policies have threatened the timely delivery of mail to citizens nationwide.

AG Tong says that due to the operational changes, Connecticut will lose 18 high-speed mail processing machines, capable of sorting around 30,000 letters per hour.

The Attorney General said he has heard from residents statewide that have already seen delays in mail deliveries of absentee ballots, prescriptions, and payments.

Postal service employees told the Attorney General’s office that overtime is being limited, processing machines are being removed, and trucks are being sent out for delivery without waiting for the mail to be sorted and loaded.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading the lawsuit and will be joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Attorney General Tong will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hartford to further discuss the lawsuit.