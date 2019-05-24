Country music duo writes song about Torrington Facebook fugitive Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Dixie Jade Facebook) [ + - ] Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTNH) -- A 29-year-old fugitive who asked for 15,000 Facebook likes on his wanted poster in order to turn himself in to the Torrington, Connecticut Police Department went viral across the world, even inspiring a country music duo to write a song.

The musical duo from Nashville, Dixie Jade, created a parody song from Bon Jovi's 'Wanted Dead or Alive' featured on the Ty Benli Show's 10 Minute Tune radio feature. Scroll below for the full lyrics.

Lyrics:

7 warrants out for your arrest

now you turn it into

a Facebook contest

Did you lose at sports?

Did you not make homecoming court?

Will the police let you have your fun?

But you're still on the run.

And you promised,

it's time to do your time

'Cause your wanted

[wanted]

and you've got 15,000 likes

Torrington will find you

hope you like wearing stripes

'Cause you're wanted

[wanted]

and you've got 15,000 likes

15,000 likes

It's up to 21,000 likes

Turn yourself in tonight

==

