Country music’s Neal McCoy goes Facebook Live as his tour bus burns to the ground en route to concert in Virginia

(WTNH) — Country music’s Neal McCoy’s tour bus caught fire and burned to the ground over the weekend on his way with his team to a performance in Virginia.

On Facebook early Saturday morning, McCoy showed the damage in real time, saying all six occupants were safely outside, but all of their equipment and belongings were inside the fully-engulfed bus.

The bus known as ‘Old Glory,’ – a bus that McCoy says has taken he and his team 1 million miles – was destroyed.

Saturday night’s concert in Virginia went on as planned.