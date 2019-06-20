National

Country Time Lemonade advocating to legalize all lemonade stands across the country

Posted: Jun 19, 2019

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:39 PM EDT

(WTNH) - As summer starts to arrive, you might be seeing some lemonade stands pop up around the neighborhood.

But right now in most states, it's technically illegal to run a lemonade stand.

Earlier this year, Colorado and Texas made it legal to sell lemonade without a permit. It's already legal here in Connecticut, but in 35 states, lemonade stands are illegal.

Without a permit, the stands could be fined and shut down.

Now, Country Time Lemonade is trying to change that. The company is running an online campaign, urging kids and their parents in states where you can't sell lemonade to call their lawmakers.

They're even offering downloadable yard signs. Learn more about the campaign here.



