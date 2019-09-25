Breaking News
Coyote chases little girl in front yard near Chicago

by: WTNH Staff

CHICAGO, IL (WTNH) — Caught on camera: a coyote chases a five-year-old girl in her front yard near Chicago.

Christine Przybylski had gone outside to check the mailbox for her Halloween costume.

“I decided to go to the swing, and when I went to the swing, he ran by and I was like going and then I was like ‘oh my god,’ said Christine. “I feeled its ear. And it almost bited my rib.”

Christine’s mother, Elizabeth, was grateful her daughter got away: “He really pursued her violently, and I’m so glad she got away.”

Neighbors think coyotes live in some nearby woods. Christine’s family says the little girl won’t be allowed outside alone anymore.

