(WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and a coalition of 23 others are calling on U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to further address the student loan debt crisis.

They’re asking for additional reforms to east the process of paying student loans and to protect borrowers from paying back debt to ‘for-profit’ and defunct colleges.

The attorneys general did praise President Joe Biden’s commitment to consider using executive authority to cancel student debt.