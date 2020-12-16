(WTNH) — Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona has emerged as one of the front-runners for President-Elect Joe Biden’s education secretary pick, the Washington Post reports Wednesday evening.

Dr. Cardona was appointed to his current role by Governor Ned Lamont in August 2019.

The other front-runner is former Howard University dean and professor of educational policy and leadership Leslie T. Fenwick.

The Post said, “Fenwick is a fierce critic of many attempts at education reform, including some touted by President Barack Obama’s Education Department. Cardona has promoted a return to school buildings during the pandemic, saying it is imperative to get children back to face-to-face learning.”

The Post reports the situation “remains fluid, and no decisions have been made.”