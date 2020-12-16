 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

CT Commissioner of Education Cardona emerges as one of front-runners for Biden’s education secretary pick, Washington Post reports

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona has emerged as one of the front-runners for President-Elect Joe Biden’s education secretary pick, the Washington Post reports Wednesday evening.

Dr. Cardona was appointed to his current role by Governor Ned Lamont in August 2019.

The other front-runner is former Howard University dean and professor of educational policy and leadership Leslie T. Fenwick.

The Post said, “Fenwick is a fierce critic of many attempts at education reform, including some touted by President Barack Obama’s Education Department. Cardona has promoted a return to school buildings during the pandemic, saying it is imperative to get children back to face-to-face learning.”

The Post reports the situation “remains fluid, and no decisions have been made.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss