CT gun violence survivors hold 9th annual national vigil for victims of gun violence

This photo is from a prior event involving the Newtown Action Alliance in Washington, D.C. in 2019.

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Gun violence survivors are gathering in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night for the ninth annual national vigil for all victims of gun violence.

Each year since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut survivors of gun violence have held this vigil to commemorate the more than 100 people a day in the United States who die from gun violence and call for an end to it.

Maggie LaBanca and Camille Paradis, both survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting, will be speaking at the vigil. Also included in the speaker’s list is Guilford’s Kristin Song, the mother of 15-year-old Ethan Song who tragically died after accidentally shooting himself in 2018 when he and a friend got a hold of an unlocked gun.

Leonard Jihad, executive director of the Connecticut Community Violence Intervention Program in New Haven, will be speaking as well.

The event is sponsored by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation and more than 100 partners in the gun violence prevention community. It will be live-streamed on Newtown Action Alliance’s Facebook page. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

