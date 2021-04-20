‘We should have never had to fight this hard’: CT community, leaders react to guilty verdicts in trial of Derek Chauvin

Conn. (WTNH) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. Connecticut leaders and community members are now reacting to the verdict.

The trial began on March 8, 2021. The verdict came down Tuesday. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He has been taken into custody Tuesday until his sentencing which should take place in about eight weeks.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death and the videos of it that circulated across the world sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Tuesday, at a rally in support of the legalization of marijuana in Hartford, we were there when attendees learned of the verdicts.

Al Mayo of Hartford exclaimed, “Guilty! Yes! Got him! Got him! He has been held accountable, this is what we have been waiting for, this is it, this is it right now!”

A member of Black Lives Matter, Mike Oretade, was emotional when he told reporters, “Thank you, God. This ain’t over, though. We should have never had to fight this hard. This ain’t even a win. We gunna take it, but we still gunna be in these streets. It shouldn’t have been this hard. We shouldn’t have had to fight this hard for justice.”

Richard Oretade of Black Lives Matter added, “We are hurt, and we shouldn’t have to go so hard to get a verdict like this, and we should not have to, but we will keep going harder and harder we don’t give up and at the same time we are spreading peace and love at the end of the day, peace and love!”

“The real winner today is the ‘good cops,’ and there are no shortage of those,” Lawlor said.

“I think justice has been served,” he said. “Body cam footage has been a game changer.”

Connecticut leaders and lawmakers also reaction to the verdicts.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement, “George Floyd should be alive today, and while nothing can undo the grave injustice of his murder, I join our community and millions of Americans in hoping that today’s decision brings his family and friends some solace, knowing that Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for his crime. Those of us in elected office must continue to stay committed to the work of strengthening relationships of trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and that work is as urgent and important as ever.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement saying, in part:

We all will remember Monday, May 25, 2020. That day and those that followed have fundamentally driven the national call for addressing racism, police brutality, inequality, and the pitfalls of our criminal justice system and how we can make efforts to fix them. On May 25th of last year, the nation could not breathe. The knee of Derek Chauvin suffocated George Floyd with the weight of hundreds of years of racism and hatred. A weight manifested that further embodied white supremacy and exemplified the issues that are still unresolved from a half-century ago during the Civil Rights Movement. Let’s face it: the country is divided, and these incidents have been happening all along. It is just now that we are documenting them with our cell phones, calling them out in our everyday lives, and standing up for equality in America, and fighting back against hate. And today’s news means that we have one slight semblance of justice within this journey for equality in America. Though we are not perfect, the New Haven Police Department continues to improve in its work on police reform and community relations. We are working hard to ensure accountability on officers and re-envision policing through the efforts of our Police Commission which is comprised of both community representatives and experts in policing reform, by creating a Crisis Response team for incidents that would benefit from a social service response rather than a police response, and by implementing more robust de-escalation training, and recognizing that officer training does not end when you graduate the academy. Most importantly, we recognize that safety means ensuring our community has the resources to thrive. I am committed to improving what I do have authority over here in New Haven.

“What we really need to reflect and focus on is how we are able to move forward in policing, as a nation, and as a community,” she said. “We want the community to know we are here to support, keep them safe, and do our jobs.”

