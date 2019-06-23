CT man accused of murder in Nashville shot, killed during altercation with officer in Texas

Update: The manhunt is over for a Connecticut man accused of murder in Nashville.

Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, of Kent, was shot and killed during an altercation with law enforcement in the Gaines County of Texas on Monday morning, according to our sister station WKRN.

Police say that the officer was stabbed during the altercation and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Peter Alexander Bohning has been shot during an altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, TX. A Gaines County deputy was stabbed in the altercation and is being taken to an El Paso hospital. The deputy’s injury is reportedly not life threatening pic.twitter.com/toms3WJcKO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 24, 2019

According to authorities, the Gaines County deputy ran into Bohning while responding to a suspicious vehicle call. The car, a gray 2010 Toyota Camry, was the victims’ taken vehicle after they were stabbed on Friday.

Nashville police say Bohning stabbed a man and his wife on their porch on Friday.

According to police, Bohning asked for directions before attacking 59-year-old Donald Zirkle and his wife, 58-year-old Leigh Ann Zirkl.

Donald was killed in the attack and Leigh Ann remains in critical condition.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Original: Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after two people, a married couple, were critically injured in their home at 248 Cherokee Road this past Friday in an apparent robbery.

Initial reports state that a man walked up to the couple on their back porch, indicated he was lost & attacked them. Then, police say, the female victim ran into her home and out the front door before collapsing in the street.

The victims of the stabbing have been identified as 59-year-old Donald Zirkle and his wife, 58-year-old Leigh Ann Zirkle. Police have reported that Donald Zirkle has succumbed to his injuries. Leigh Ann Zirkle is being treated at the hospital and has been able to reportedly speak with detectives regarding this case.

Detectives working the case located a Connecticut registered vehicle parked on the side of the couple’s home. According to police, the vehicle was parked with its doors opened. The car was later found to be registered to 34-year-old Peter A. Bohning of Kent, Connecticut.

According to the Metro Nashville Police, Bohning’s family has not been in contact with him for several days.

Police Saturday have issued murder and attempted murder arrest warrants for Peter Bohning. Police are telling citizens that he may be traveling in the Zirkle couple’s 2010 gray Toyota Camry which was stolen following the stabbing.

Nashville police say there is no indication that Bohning knew the Zirkle’s.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.