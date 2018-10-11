CT Red Cross volunteers assist with Hurricane Michael cleanup
(WTNH) - Hurricane Michael left behind a path of destruction on the Florida Panhandle.
Joe Apicelli is an American Red Cross volunteer from Connecticut. He's down in Florida getting ready to head into the devastation.
He met in Orlando first thing on Thursday morning with other volunteers to receive his assignment.
"We're going to set up mobile feeding kitchens. We will inherit a parking lot, something like a Walmart parking lot or a big church parking lot, and we will bring in a large apparatus to provide 10,000 to 15,000 meals per feed. So lunch, 15,000 meals. Dinner, 15,000 meals," he explained.
These services are vital right now. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power and neighborhoods are flooded. Some streets now look like rivers.
Related Content: Hurricane Michael: An aerial view of destruction
Homes and buildings were no match for Michael's wrath.
The work of the Red Cross is not always easy as they help people who are now trying to reestablish their lives.
For Apicelli, he knows this all too well. He was in North Carolina in September after Hurricane Florence.
"It's hard to see how the storms change the landscape forever. What I try to do is keep our morale up, our spirit up. And I'll say, the 200 volunteers behind me in this building are more than eager to hit the ground running," he said.
Apicelli said he'll be down south for about three weeks as recovery efforts are ongoing.
