CT woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer at Capitol checkpoint

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police stands guard at the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for attempting to impersonate a law enforcement officer at a security checkpoint near the capitol.

Capitol police say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. United State Capitol Police (USCP) officers stopped an adult female suspect at First Street and Columbus Circle, NE, at a security checkpoint set up for the Presidential Inauguration.

The woman presented what was identified as a military challenge coin and stated she was a law enforcement officer.

As the USCP officer questioned the suspect, she drove off. She was stopped at 50 Massachusetts Avenue where she was placed under arrest and charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey an officer, and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

She was transported to the D.C. Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program for evaluation and later processed at USCP Headquarters and transported to D.C. Central Cell Block.

News Nation reports that the suspect is Linda MaGovern, 63, from Connecticut.

This comes the day after a Virginia man attempted to get through a Capitol checkpoint with a loaded gun, ammunition, and fake credentials.