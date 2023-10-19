(The Hill) — CVS is pulling some common cold medicines from its shelves in the wake of a recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee’s finding that an active ingredient in them is not effective.

“We are aware of the FDA Advisory Committee’s position on oral phenylephrine (PE) and will follow direction from the FDA to ensure products we sell comply with all laws and regulations,” CVS said in an emailed statement to The Hill.

“We are removing certain oral cough and cold products that contain phenylephrine as the only active ingredient from CVS Pharmacy stores. Other oral cough and cold products will continue to be offered to meet consumer needs,” the statement continued.

Last month, the FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee voted on whether evidence supported the oral use of phenylephrine, an ingredient in products like Sudafed PE Sinus Congestion and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion ULTRATABS, is an effective nasal decongestant.

Advisory committee members present at a meeting last month voted “no” on oral phenylephrine’s efficacy and discussed the possibility of the removal of phenylephrine products on the market.

Committee member Maryann Amirshahi said if the products were removed from the market, emphasis should be placed on their removal as “more of an efficacy issue as opposed to a safety issue.”