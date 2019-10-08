D.C. Supreme Court front plaza shut down for suspicious package investigation

(WTNH) — ABC News has confirmed 1st Street Northeast and the entire front plaza of the US Supreme Court has been shut down due to an investigation of several suspicious packages.

The court is still open at this time. Press and lawyers are still able to enter the building from the north door on Maryland Avenue.

This is a developing story; News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

