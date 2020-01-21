 

Daughter of Waterbury mayor seriously injured in Florida van crash has been discharged from hospital, set to return to Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie O’Leary, the daughter of the Mayor of Waterbury Neal O’Leary, has been released from the hospital in Florida where she was being treated for her injuries sustained during a serious crash with her rowing team.

Last Wednesday, a van containing the College of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team was involved in a serious crash in Florida. The team was traveling for training.

Seven athletes and one coach were transported to the hospital with varying degrees of injury. One athlete, Grace Rett, of Massachusetts, was killed in the crash.

A service for Maggie’s recovery was held at a Waterbury church last week.

According to the Waterbury Police Chief, whom is close with the O’Leary family, as of Monday, Maggie has been discharged from the hospital in Florida and will be returning to Waterbury on Tuesday to begin a long recovery process.

