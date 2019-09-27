Director of National Security testifies on Trump ‘whistleblower complaint’

(ABC News/WTNH) — The latest on the impeachment investigation of President Trump with the Acting-Director of National Intelligence testifying before Congress Thursday.

Acting-Director Joseph Mcguire facing questions over his handling of a ‘whistleblower complaint’ that raises concerns about a conversation between President Trump and Ukraine.

At the center of the debate, a July phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President where Trump repeatedly urged him to investigate his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

Macguire admitted consulting with the White House first, citing concerns about protecting President Trump’s Executive Privilege.

The President taking aim at the credibility of the whistleblower, but the Mcguire saying he had no reason to believe that the person in the middle of it all was being disloyal to the country.

Republicans defended Macguire’s credibility and decision-making, but Democrats in congress say his actions violate the law.

“For the Acting Director of National Intelligence to seek advice or counsel or approval from the President and his top officials who themselves were under investigation, seems very questionable — in fact, possibly a betrayal of his responsibility.” – Senator Richard Blumenthal, (CT-D)

As of Thursday, the ‘whistleblower complaint’ that was kept from Congress and the people is now on full display.

Democrats say it provides a road map for their investigations as the president calls the inquiry into impeachment ‘disgraceful.’