New Haven police investigate overnight shooting Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue

DeLauro, Democrats call for Labor Secretary to resign over 2008 Epstein plea deal

(WTNH) — Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and other Democrats are calling on labor secretary Alexander Acosta to resign.

This comes after the sex trafficking arrest of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta was the prosecutor who oversaw a plea deal made with Epstein in 2008 on similar charges.

Epstein served thirteen months in prison.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Acosta said, “The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific,” and he’s pleased prosecutors are moving forward with a case.

